Dallas North Tollway to Close This Weekend in Collin Co.
Major construction scheduled on the Dallas North Tollway June 17-18 could have a big impact on commuters. The DNT will be closed between Spring Creek Parkway and Texas 121 as crews install beams at Legacy Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|neighbor
|1,809
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|3 hr
|_Zoey_
|1,518
|Church and Pastor-Principal Christopher Waller ... (Aug '11)
|12 hr
|Victim
|3
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|16 hr
|WarForOil
|9,823
|kinfolk mc member a snitch! (Dec '16)
|Wed
|Shadow
|11
|Marion ky and surrounding
|Jun 14
|NotMySon
|1
|BREAKING NEWS: Officer-Involved Shooting Report... (Sep '08)
|Jun 14
|Joseph Watson
|23
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC