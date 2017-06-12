Dallas North Tollway to Close This We...

Dallas North Tollway to Close This Weekend in Collin Co.

1 hr ago Read more: NBC Dallas

Major construction scheduled on the Dallas North Tollway June 17-18 could have a big impact on commuters. The DNT will be closed between Spring Creek Parkway and Texas 121 as crews install beams at Legacy Drive.

