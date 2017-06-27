D Magazine Names Guardian Loan Origin...

D Magazine Names Guardian Loan Originators to 'Best Mortgage Professionals' List

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: World News Report

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guardian Mortgage is pleased to announce two of the members of its elite "President's Club" have been named to D Magazine's prestigious annual list. To determine the recipients, the local publication asked homebuyers to evaluate one professional they have worked with, based on overall satisfaction and whether they would recommend the professional to a friend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trump entertainsr back door tax cuts for the RICH 56 min WarForOil 3
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 1 hr TrumpWins 9,836
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) 6 hr ThomasA 117
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 8 hr neighbor 1,864
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) 8 hr Princess Hey 1,531
Michele montalvo Mon Lix 2
gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13) Sun a fan 22
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Child Abduction Emergency for Collin County was issued at June 28 at 12:32PM CDT

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,444 • Total comments across all topics: 282,091,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC