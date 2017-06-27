D Magazine Names Guardian Loan Originators to 'Best Mortgage Professionals' List
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guardian Mortgage is pleased to announce two of the members of its elite "President's Club" have been named to D Magazine's prestigious annual list. To determine the recipients, the local publication asked homebuyers to evaluate one professional they have worked with, based on overall satisfaction and whether they would recommend the professional to a friend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trump entertainsr back door tax cuts for the RICH
|56 min
|WarForOil
|3
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|TrumpWins
|9,836
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|6 hr
|ThomasA
|117
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|8 hr
|neighbor
|1,864
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|8 hr
|Princess Hey
|1,531
|Michele montalvo
|Mon
|Lix
|2
|gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13)
|Sun
|a fan
|22
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC