Court agrees to review death-row case of Plano murderer whose sentence caught Pope Francis' eye
A federal appeals court has agreed to review the case of an Argentine man who is on death row for the 1995 killing of a man abducted from a Collin County supermarket. The decision comes more than two decades after Victor Hugo Saldano, 45, was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to die in 1996 for kidnapping Paul Ray King from a Sack 'n Save in Plano.
