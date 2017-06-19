Cotton Belt Debt Issuance Fails to Pass DART Board
After a long, grueling, frank, and often contentious meeting of the Dallas Area Rapid Transit board this morning, a resolution that would have seen the agency take out $1 billion in low-interest, federally backed loans to pay for the Cotton Belt light rail extension failed to receive the two-thirds majority support necessary for approval. The vote leaves in doubt the future of the long-awaited light rail line, which would extend east from Plano, through the northern suburbs and parts of Dallas, toward DFW Airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at D Magazine.
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|10 min
|Well Well
|107
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|6 hr
|neighbor
|1,830
|kinfolk mc member a snitch! (Dec '16)
|9 hr
|Chief Umser Charm...
|12
|Continue reading Hundreds join Jordan Edwards' ...
|23 hr
|EBT Face TAZZ Hanna
|2
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Tue
|WarForOil
|9,830
|Church and Pastor-Principal Christopher Waller ... (Aug '11)
|Tue
|LAVON AFFAIR
|4
|Police seek suspect in home invasion that left ...
|Tue
|yidfellas v USA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC