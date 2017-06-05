Continue reading Norma's Cafe set to bring Mile-High pie to Plano next week
Norma's Cafe , the Dallas diner known for its blue plate specials and Mile-High cream pies, officially will open its fifth location June 13 in Creekwalk Village, at 605 W. 15th St., Plano. Doors will open at 6 a.m. at the newest location off of Central Expressway, in the site of a former Black-Eyed Pea.
