Collin-County 8 mins ago 10:30 p.m.Chain-reaction crash kills 4 in Collin County
At least four people were killed and nine injured in a horrific crash Tuesday afternoon on State Highway 121 at County Road 528, just outside of Anna in Collin County. Authorities confirmed five vehicles were involved in the crash.
