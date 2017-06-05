Collin-County 8 mins ago 10:30 p.m.Chain-reaction crash kills 4 in Collin County

Collin-County 8 mins ago 10:30 p.m.Ch...

Chain-reaction crash kills 4 in Collin County

Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

At least four people were killed and nine injured in a horrific crash Tuesday afternoon on State Highway 121 at County Road 528, just outside of Anna in Collin County. Authorities confirmed five vehicles were involved in the crash.

