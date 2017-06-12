Collin-County 36 mins ago 5:02 p.m.Full weekend closure of Dallas North Tollway in Plano
As part of the ongoing DNT Improvement Projects, the NTTA is building a new south-to-northbound U-turn at Legacy Drive. The existing U-turn lane will be converted into a pedestrian walkway between the business developments by the City of Plano.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|6 hr
|WarForOil
|9,821
|kinfolk mc member a snitch! (Dec '16)
|Wed
|Shadow
|11
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|Wed
|neighbor
|1,802
|Marion ky and surrounding
|Wed
|NotMySon
|1
|BREAKING NEWS: Officer-Involved Shooting Report... (Sep '08)
|Wed
|Joseph Watson
|23
|Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ...
|Jun 13
|pretty closed club
|1
|Diesel Mechanics
|Jun 13
|Merr
|1
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC