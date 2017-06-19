Collin-County 24 mins ago 5:23 p.m.Joggers, bikers and firefighters save couple at Plano pond
Elizabeth Thrash won't forget her day at the park last Saturday. That's because a bike ride quickly turned into a race to save two lives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|neighbor
|1,830
|kinfolk mc member a snitch! (Dec '16)
|4 hr
|Chief Umser Charm...
|12
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|7 hr
|Francisine
|106
|Continue reading Hundreds join Jordan Edwards' ...
|18 hr
|EBT Face TAZZ Hanna
|2
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|20 hr
|WarForOil
|9,830
|Church and Pastor-Principal Christopher Waller ... (Aug '11)
|22 hr
|LAVON AFFAIR
|4
|Police seek suspect in home invasion that left ...
|22 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC