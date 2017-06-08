Carrollton and Farmers Branch pick ma...

Carrollton and Farmers Branch pick mayors, other cities settle council vacancies in Saturday runoff

Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Dallas Morning News

Carrollton and Farmers Branch will choose mayors in Saturday runoff elections. Voters are also being called back to the polls in several other suburbs where no candidate landed a majority of the vote May 6. Three council members will be seated in McKinney and two in both Arlington and Plano.

