Becker police chief to lead international association
David Bousquet, chief of police at Becker College, has been named president of the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators. Chief Bousquet, a 24-year veteran of the Becker College Police Department, was sworn in this week during the organization's 59th annual conference and exposition in Milwaukee, according to a press release from Becker College. “Given recent world events, campus public safety issues must be at the forefront of policy discussions, policing decisions, and the public discourse,” Chief Bousquet said in the release.
