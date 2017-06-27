Becker police chief to lead internati...

Becker police chief to lead international association

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

David Bousquet, chief of police at Becker College, has been named president of the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators.  Chief Bousquet, a 24-year veteran of the Becker College Police Department, was sworn in this week during the organization's 59th annual conference and exposition in Milwaukee, according to a press release from Becker College.  “Given recent world events, campus public safety issues must be at the forefront of policy discussions, policing decisions, and the public discourse,” Chief Bousquet said in the release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) 1 hr ThomasA 117
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 3 hr neighbor 1,864
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) 4 hr Princess Hey 1,531
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Tue WarForOil 9,835
Michele montalvo Mon Lix 2
gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13) Sun a fan 22
News Continue reading Hundreds join Jordan Edwards' ... Jun 25 I P Standing 3
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,781 • Total comments across all topics: 282,087,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC