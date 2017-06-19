Austin listed among top U.S. cities for gamers
A new survey by WalletHub lists Austin as one of the best places in the nation for video gamers in 2017. The rankings, released last week, place Austin third on the list behind Orlando and Seattle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|WarForOil
|9,828
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|6 hr
|Princess Hey
|1,521
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|10 hr
|neighbor
|1,818
|Change A Letter Game (Nov '12)
|11 hr
|texas pete
|1,128
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|Sun
|Sharlene45
|448
|Continue reading Hundreds join Jordan Edwards' ...
|Sun
|Buck turgidson
|1
|Church and Pastor-Principal Christopher Waller ... (Aug '11)
|Jun 16
|Victim
|3
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC