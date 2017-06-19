Austin listed among top U.S. cities f...

Austin listed among top U.S. cities for gamers

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

A new survey by WalletHub lists Austin as one of the best places in the nation for video gamers in 2017. The rankings, released last week, place Austin third on the list behind Orlando and Seattle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 1 hr WarForOil 9,828
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) 6 hr Princess Hey 1,521
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 10 hr neighbor 1,818
Change A Letter Game (Nov '12) 11 hr texas pete 1,128
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) Sun Sharlene45 448
News Continue reading Hundreds join Jordan Edwards' ... Sun Buck turgidson 1
Church and Pastor-Principal Christopher Waller ... (Aug '11) Jun 16 Victim 3
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,986 • Total comments across all topics: 281,876,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC