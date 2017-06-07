At Home Group shares soar 9% on better-than-expected earnings
Plano, Texas-based At Home operates home decor superstores and went public in August of 2016. The company said it had net income of $10 million, or 16 cents a share, in the quarter, up from $7.3 million, or 14 cents a share, in the year-earlier period.
