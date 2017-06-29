Arlington ranks No. 1 in economic dev...

Arlington ranks No. 1 in economic development deals

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: The Shorthorn

Texas Live! is among seven economic development deals submitted by the city of Arlington's Economic Development Department in 2016. Arlington was ranked No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Shorthorn.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone looking to buy a house in Allen with Mas... 1 hr Crafty 2
i call on democrats to start impeachment on trump 2 hr ThomasA 2
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 6 hr WarForzoil 9,839
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 17 hr neighbor 1,867
News Dallas-County 1 mins ago 12:33 p.m.New PETA bil... Wed amy donovan 1
trump entertainsr back door tax cuts for the RICH Wed WarForOil 3
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) Wed ThomasA 117
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. North Korea
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,725 • Total comments across all topics: 282,123,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC