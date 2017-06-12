Anne Zoeller Fullerton, 53, was arrested Saturday, accused of injuring a child.
A Plano ISD employee Saturday was arrested after video surfaced of her knocking a mentally disabled child off a chair. Anne Zoeller Fullerton , 53, is accused of injuring the 9-year-old student.
