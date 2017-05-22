Zoe's Kitchen Inc (ZOES) Upgraded at ...

Zoe's Kitchen Inc (ZOES) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Political

According to Zacks, "Zoe's Kitchen Inc. operates as a fast casual restaurant concept serving Mediterranean-style food. The company operates a range of restaurant formats, including in-line, end-cap, and free-standing restaurants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Attorney General Ken Paxton's pastor sues lead ... 21 min DMN is bias 2
Materia,Cajita, Spiritual Medium or Channeler o... (May '12) 35 min Victorjacob 24
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... 2 hr ThomasA 79
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 5 hr Princess Hey 427
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 7 hr guest 1,640
Word Game (Nov '12) 19 hr texas pete 192
News Suspected voter fraud in Grand Prairie fits sam... Mon JimGaddio 2
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,358 • Total comments across all topics: 281,226,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC