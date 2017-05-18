What The Holocaust Museum Teaches Us About Human Nature
Rabbi Yogi Robkin is the Director of Outreach at DATA of Plano, a synagogue and center for Jewish Education in Plano, Texas. Rabbi Yogi received his rabbinic ordination from Ner Israel Rabbinical Seminary in Baltimore, Maryland and joined Data in 2006 with the goal of sharing Jewish wisdom to individuals with little to no Judaic background.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|58 min
|Sniffs farts
|7
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|WarForOil
|9,784
|Tow Truck Driver Shot While Towing Car (Mar '08)
|2 hr
|Rebel
|137
|What is your child doing this summer?
|2 hr
|ReachAcademy
|1
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|guest
|1,626
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|7 hr
|Princess Hey
|395
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|10 hr
|Now_What-
|30
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC