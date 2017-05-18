What The Holocaust Museum Teaches Us ...

What The Holocaust Museum Teaches Us About Human Nature

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Forward

Rabbi Yogi Robkin is the Director of Outreach at DATA of Plano, a synagogue and center for Jewish Education in Plano, Texas. Rabbi Yogi received his rabbinic ordination from Ner Israel Rabbinical Seminary in Baltimore, Maryland and joined Data in 2006 with the goal of sharing Jewish wisdom to individuals with little to no Judaic background.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... 58 min Sniffs farts 7
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 1 hr WarForOil 9,784
News Tow Truck Driver Shot While Towing Car (Mar '08) 2 hr Rebel 137
What is your child doing this summer? 2 hr ReachAcademy 1
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 4 hr guest 1,626
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 7 hr Princess Hey 395
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 10 hr Now_What- 30
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Collin County was issued at May 19 at 3:25PM CDT

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,012 • Total comments across all topics: 281,131,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC