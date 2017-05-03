Wednesday, May 3, 2017

PLANO, Texas, May 2, 2017 -- Toyota Motor North America Inc., today reported its U.S. April 2017 sales of 201,926 units, a decrease of 4.4 percent from April 2016 on a volume basis. With one less selling day in April 2017 compared to April 2016, sales were down 0.7 percent on a daily selling rate basis.

