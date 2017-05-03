Wednesday, May 3, 2017
PLANO, Texas, May 2, 2017 -- Toyota Motor North America Inc., today reported its U.S. April 2017 sales of 201,926 units, a decrease of 4.4 percent from April 2016 on a volume basis. With one less selling day in April 2017 compared to April 2016, sales were down 0.7 percent on a daily selling rate basis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Auto Channel.
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|6 hr
|Now_What-
|20
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|8 hr
|WarForOil
|9,767
|I want to move close to my work in the Frisco area
|15 hr
|Glenn
|1
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|18 hr
|guest
|1,531
|Krisna temple
|18 hr
|I P Standing
|3
|After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off ...
|18 hr
|R Smith
|2
|Intelligent Design Education Day - Dallas
|Apr 15
|Timmee
|3
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC