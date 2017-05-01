Voters Asked to Approve Plano Fire Training Center
Voters in Plano are being asked to consider a ballot measure that would fund $29 million in public safety projects. Proposition 2 asks voters whether to authorize the City of Plano to issue bonds for "acquiring, constructing, improving and equipping public safety facilities, including police, fire, emergency medical and other facilities to protect the safety, health and welfare of the residents of the City."
