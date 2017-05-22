Trying to avoid a special session, House approves property tax
GOP Reps. Tony Dale of Cedar Park , Jason Isaac of Dripping Springs and Matt Shaheen of Plano talk in the House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|45 min
|ThomasA
|79
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|3 hr
|Princess Hey
|427
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|6 hr
|guest
|1,640
|Word Game (Nov '12)
|17 hr
|texas pete
|192
|Suspected voter fraud in Grand Prairie fits sam...
|Mon
|JimGaddio
|2
|Former Dallas mayor pro tem Don Hill laid to re...
|Mon
|Dr Richard Malouf
|1
|SHOCKING Reviews of Homeless Shelters in Dallas... (Feb '14)
|Mon
|Mont
|56
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC