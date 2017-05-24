Toyota Vice President of Integrated Marketing Operations Named
PLANO, TX Toyota Motor North America today announced the appointment of Vinay Shahani to vice president, Integrated Marketing Operations, effective June 5, 2017. Shahani's responsibilities include leading media strategy, digital and social media, vehicle incentive strategy, motorsports, engagement marketing, auto shows, and other consumer events throughout the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Auto Channel.
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|1 hr
|Yup fart
|151
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|6 hr
|Hang the SOB
|36
|Boycott WBAP 820 Advertisers (Jan '08)
|7 hr
|Ragnar Danneskjold
|129
|Dallas Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|9 hr
|Life
|3
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|13 hr
|guest
|1,643
|Slop em good, good God!!!
|15 hr
|doG mnaDde lyoH r...
|1
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Wed
|WarForOil
|9,787
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC