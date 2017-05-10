Toyota Plano HQ Nearly Open, Expect t...

Toyota Plano HQ Nearly Open, Expect to Hire 1,000 Locally

Read more: NBC Dallas

Soon, the black plastic covering the Toyota sign in front of the company's new headquarters in Plano will be removed as workers begin moving in, Sunday May 14, 2017. Soon, the black plastic covering the Toyota sign in front of the company's new headquarters in Plano will be removed.

