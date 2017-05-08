Till death do us part: Survivor of gr...

Till death do us part: Survivor of gruesome Plano suicide pact to use insanity defense at trial

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Fueled by alcohol, Kenneth Amyx drew first blood in what he described last year as a suicide pact with his girlfriend. But when Jennifer Streit-Spears "chickened out" on their deal, Amyx told Plano officers who had forced their way into her apartment, he had to "finish her off."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 33 min texas pete 333
News Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh... 59 min Trooff 16
I want to move close to my work in the Frisco area 3 hr Glenn 3
News Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh... 6 hr Imprtnrd 5
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 9 hr guest 1,568
My Wife in need of a Kidney Donor Sun bakahle 1
News After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off ... May 2 R Smith 2
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,758 • Total comments across all topics: 280,869,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC