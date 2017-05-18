The Place is Argyle: Mayor, two counc...

The Place is Argyle: Mayor, two council members are sworn in

Thursday

Argyle Mayor Donald Moser and Town Council members Todd Mankin and Ronald Schmidt were sworn into office at a special meeting Tuesday after a canvassing of the May 6 election results. Moser said he thanks all the citizens of Argyle for their strong support and encouragement.

