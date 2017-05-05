Serial rapist gets life sentence afte...

Serial rapist gets life sentence after DNA links him to 2003 sex assault in Plano

Read more: Dallas Morning News

A serial rapist whose DNA connected him to three sexual assaults more than a decade ago was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for attacking a Plano woman. Jody Alan Howland, 53, of Mount Clemens, Mich., was convicted by a Collin County jury on Wednesday on two counts of sexual assault.

