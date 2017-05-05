Serial rapist gets life sentence after DNA links him to 2003 sex assault in Plano
A serial rapist whose DNA connected him to three sexual assaults more than a decade ago was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for attacking a Plano woman. Jody Alan Howland, 53, of Mount Clemens, Mich., was convicted by a Collin County jury on Wednesday on two counts of sexual assault.
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|57 min
|guest
|1,549
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|TrumpWins
|9,776
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|2 hr
|Th3 Equalizer
|92
|for pain meds (Sep '11)
|8 hr
|JSB
|15
|I want to move close to my work in the Frisco area
|12 hr
|David Zupi Frisc...
|2
|After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off ...
|May 2
|R Smith
|2
|Intelligent Design Education Day - Dallas
|Apr 15
|Timmee
|3
