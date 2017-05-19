School worker: Wrong to reprimand ove...

School worker: Wrong to reprimand over prayer talk

20 min ago Read more: The Daily Record

A high school worker filed a federal complaint Tuesday against her school district, saying officials were being discriminatory when they reprimanded her for telling a co-worker that she'd pray for him. Toni Richardson, a special education technician, contends she was "interrogated" by school officials about the remark in which she intended to offer encouragement to a colleague who goes to her church.

