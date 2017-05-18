'Sad day' as Plano moves to demolish historic Collinwood House after voters reject $3.5M bond mea...
The oldest house in Plano will be no more within the next 18 months, officials said, the result of a failed $3.5 million bond measure to restore and preserve the home. City officials had decided last year to leave the fate of the Collinwood House, which was built around 1861, up to voters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|2 hr
|Fart feet
|9
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|6 hr
|WarForOil
|9,784
|Tow Truck Driver Shot While Towing Car (Mar '08)
|7 hr
|Rebel
|137
|What is your child doing this summer?
|7 hr
|ReachAcademy
|1
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|9 hr
|guest
|1,626
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|12 hr
|Princess Hey
|395
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|14 hr
|Now_What-
|30
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC