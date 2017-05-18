'Sad day' as Plano moves to demolish ...

'Sad day' as Plano moves to demolish historic Collinwood House after voters reject $3.5M bond mea...

Thursday

The oldest house in Plano will be no more within the next 18 months, officials said, the result of a failed $3.5 million bond measure to restore and preserve the home. City officials had decided last year to leave the fate of the Collinwood House, which was built around 1861, up to voters.

