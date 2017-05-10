Rent-A-Center, Inc. Appoints Joel M. ...

Rent-A-Center, Inc. Appoints Joel M. Mussat as Executive Vice President - Chief Operating Officer

Mr. Mussat brings more than 20 years of experience in operations, retail strategy and the rent-to-own industry, including 11 years at Rent-A-Center, most recently as Executive Vice President - Chief Omnichannel Officer. We are delighted to welcome Joel back to Rent-A-Center," said Mark Speese, Rent-A-Center's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

