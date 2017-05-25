Reginald Kimbro charged in second murder of a Texas woman

Suspect in rape and strangulation of sorority girl near Texas Christian University is now charged with killing ANOTHER woman just days later Reginald Kimbro, 23, is charged in the strangulation death of Molly Matheson and the murder of Megan Leigh Getrum A man already accused of raping and strangling a young woman to death in her apartment near Texas Christian University has been separately charged in the murder of a second woman. Reginald Gerard Kimbro, 23, was charged with capital murder on Friday in the slaying of 36-year-old Megan Leigh Getrum, whose body was found on April 15 in Lake Ray Hubbard in Dallas.

