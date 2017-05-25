Plano's Legacy West shares more store...

Plano's Legacy West shares more store and restaurant openings

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: Dallas Morning News

Filling up 425,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space in these days of store closings sounds pretty hard. But the person with that exact assignment at Plano's Legacy West says the project is coming together like he's "dreamed about it for two-and-a-half years."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13) 41 min Mark 21
AT&T Has the Worst Customer Service On Earth 1 hr Really 1
Testing 2 hr PlanoGal 1
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... 3 hr Fart tuna 179
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 3 hr About2retire 9,797
News Hunt County DA admits involvement in fatal schoola 6 hr Elise R Gingerich 1
maybe 8 hr Domo 1
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,476 • Total comments across all topics: 281,449,475

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC