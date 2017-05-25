Plano's Legacy West shares more store and restaurant openings
Filling up 425,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space in these days of store closings sounds pretty hard. But the person with that exact assignment at Plano's Legacy West says the project is coming together like he's "dreamed about it for two-and-a-half years."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13)
|41 min
|Mark
|21
|AT&T Has the Worst Customer Service On Earth
|1 hr
|Really
|1
|Testing
|2 hr
|PlanoGal
|1
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|3 hr
|Fart tuna
|179
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|3 hr
|About2retire
|9,797
|Hunt County DA admits involvement in fatal schoola
|6 hr
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|maybe
|8 hr
|Domo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC