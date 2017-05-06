Plano voters favor infrastructure imp...

Plano voters favor infrastructure improvements but opt against money to preserve historic home

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Dallas Morning News

While Plano voters had strong support for improving the city's infrastructure, including streets, libraries and parks, they opted against spending money to preserve the historic Collinwood House. Voters turned down the chance to set aside $3.5 million to restore the home, which is believed to have been built in 1861.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 1 hr texas pete 349
News Texas pizza delivery driver fatally shoots robb... 3 hr john 1
News Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh... 5 hr Trooff 16
I want to move close to my work in the Frisco area 7 hr Glenn 3
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 14 hr guest 1,568
My Wife in need of a Kidney Donor Sun bakahle 1
News After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off ... May 2 R Smith 2
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,968 • Total comments across all topics: 280,873,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC