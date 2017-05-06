Plano voters favor infrastructure improvements but opt against money to preserve historic home
While Plano voters had strong support for improving the city's infrastructure, including streets, libraries and parks, they opted against spending money to preserve the historic Collinwood House. Voters turned down the chance to set aside $3.5 million to restore the home, which is believed to have been built in 1861.
