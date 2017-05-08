Plano to pony up payment for new Boeing HQ in Legacy West
Aviation giant Boeing could get $200,000 in Plano economic development incentives to help set up its new division headquarters in Legacy West. Boeing disclosed in March that it would locate the headquarters for its new global services division in the $3 billion Legacy West development on the Dallas North Tollway at State Highway 121.
