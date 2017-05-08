Plano to pony up payment for new Boei...

Plano to pony up payment for new Boeing HQ in Legacy West

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Dallas Morning News

Aviation giant Boeing could get $200,000 in Plano economic development incentives to help set up its new division headquarters in Legacy West. Boeing disclosed in March that it would locate the headquarters for its new global services division in the $3 billion Legacy West development on the Dallas North Tollway at State Highway 121.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continue reading Developer Hines plans mixed-us... 1 min Buck turgidson 1
News Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh... 10 min Hillary Sux 8
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 31 min Princess Hey 372
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 4 hr guest 1,571
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) 12 hr _Zoey_ 1,501
Change A Letter Game (Nov '12) 12 hr _Zoey_ 1,118
My Wife in need of a Kidney Donor May 7 bakahle 1
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,200 • Total comments across all topics: 280,908,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC