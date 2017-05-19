Penney steps outside comfort zone in search of sales
Penney steps outside comfort zone in search of sales The segue could mean more bulk commercial orders Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2qD09OH A "closing sale" sign stands outside one of the last few open stores at the Schuylkill Mall in Frackville, Pa., which is scheduled to close soon. As the U.S. retail industry struggles to regain ground amid dismal sales, store closures and bankruptcies, chains are trying to think outside the mall.
