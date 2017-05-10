Penney reports 1Q loss

Penney reports 1Q loss

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Herald

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas, company said it had a loss of 58 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 6 cents per share.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 17 min guest 1,597
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 2 hr Barbara Boxer 27
Word Game (Nov '12) 9 hr winner 188
Change A Letter Game (Nov '12) 9 hr winner 1,119
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) 9 hr winner 1,502
News Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh... 17 hr No doubt 1
for pain meds (Sep '11) 17 hr Sick boy 16
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Collin County was issued at May 12 at 2:40PM CDT

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. South Korea
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,317 • Total comments across all topics: 280,980,507

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC