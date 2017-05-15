Owner of Plano's Poor Richard's Cafe ...

Owner of Plano's Poor Richard's Cafe Arrested for Possession of Child Pornography

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: D Magazine

Fifteen men were arrested on charges ranging from promotion of child pornography to online solicitation of a minor, according to the Collin County Sheriff's Office. One of the men is Richard Butterly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at D Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07) 9 hr Myra 47
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 20 hr guest 1,617
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) Mon _Zoey_ 1,505
Change A Letter Game (Nov '12) Mon _Zoey_ 1,122
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Mon Lummox 9,783
Armored Taco Truck Opens Fire on Citizen Border... May 14 tesy 2
Word Game (Nov '12) May 14 winner 190
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,978 • Total comments across all topics: 281,072,009

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC