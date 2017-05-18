Online Predators: Threat is out there and parents are first line of defense
Nor are any parts of the world safe from predators. We have seen several cases just lately in our area ranging from child pornography to physical sex abuse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|3 min
|Princess Hey
|395
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|2 hr
|Now_What-
|30
|Allen Teen Survives Motorcycle Accident, Defies...
|4 hr
|Frank Savage
|2
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|12 hr
|Real Farts
|5
|Dumbass texan,calls itself Man Boobz
|17 hr
|Anti-everything
|1
|10/18 BOWMAN: The settlement of Cuthand (Oct '09)
|20 hr
|bsmathis
|5
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|Thu
|guest
|1,625
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC