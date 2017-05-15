North Texas orthopedic surgeon facesa Read Story Brett Shipp
In February of this year, former Dallas spine surgeon Christopher Duntsch was sentenced to life in prison for maiming patients, leaving several paralyzed and two others dead. He was convicted of five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and harming an elderly patient.
