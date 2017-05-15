North Texas orthopedic surgeon facesa...

North Texas orthopedic surgeon facesa Read Story Brett Shipp

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

In February of this year, former Dallas spine surgeon Christopher Duntsch was sentenced to life in prison for maiming patients, leaving several paralyzed and two others dead. He was convicted of five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and harming an elderly patient.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) 2 hr _Zoey_ 1,505
Change A Letter Game (Nov '12) 2 hr _Zoey_ 1,122
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 3 hr Lummox 9,783
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 14 hr guest 1,612
Armored Taco Truck Opens Fire on Citizen Border... Sun tesy 2
Word Game (Nov '12) Sun winner 190
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) Sun Princess Hey 385
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,210 • Total comments across all topics: 281,041,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC