News 29 mins ago 10:03 a.m.Move-in at Toyota will bring workers, traffic to Collin Co.

Move-in at Toyota will bring workers, traffic to Collin Co.

Moving can be difficult even when you do not have 4200 people moving into seven different buildings but the process began Monday morning at Toyota's new North American Headquarters in Plano. The campus has seven buildings, many of which are still under construction.

