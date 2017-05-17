New tower at Cowboys' Star in Frisco ...

New tower at Cowboys' Star in Frisco will have luxury condos

Yesterday Read more: Dallas Morning News

Frisco's city council has given preliminary approval for the construction of a luxury high-rise condo tower at the Dallas Cowboys' Star mixed-use project. The planned tower would be the first residential building in the 100-acre development at the northwest corner of the Dallas North Tollway and Warren Parkway.

