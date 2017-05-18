My Possibilities' new training center...

My Possibilities' new training center in Plano will help adults with cognitive disabilities

My Possibilities broke ground last month on an educational and vocational training center on 20 acres in Plano that will serve adults with cognitive disabilities. "It's pretty exciting to be building something of this magnitude for a very deserving population," founder Charmaine Solomon said.

