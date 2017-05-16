Multi-Instrumentalist Valenti Funk to...

Multi-Instrumentalist Valenti Funk to Release Physical Edition of Debut Album

Well known around Texas for his contributions with the award-winning group The Effinays and funk-disco up-and-comer Ronnie Heart, multi-talented instrumentalist, composer, and producer Valenti Funk is determined to introduce his unparalleled brand of funk-fusion to the masses. Valenti, whose name is inspired by his Valentine's Day birthday, will be releasing newly remastered physical copies of Valenti on June 7th on his own record label, Clear Zebra.

