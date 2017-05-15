Miasato, Navarro pick up win at No. 1...

Miasato, Navarro pick up win at No. 1 doubles

PLANO, Texas The No. 1 doubles team of Marcel Miasato and Juan Navarro picked up the only win on the court for the Barton men's tennis team on the opening day of the NJCAA Championships in Plano, Texas.

