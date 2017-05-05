Matt Shaheen, Phillip Huffines spar o...

Matt Shaheen, Phillip Huffines spar over who's best choice for Collin County Senate seat

After this week's surprising announcement that state Rep. Jeff Leach of Plano was opting against a potential campaign for the Collin County-anchored Senate seat, it appears anti-Huffines forces in the area are poised to rally around state Rep. Matt Shaheen. Shaheen told The Dallas Morning News that he would announce his intentions in the coming weeks.

