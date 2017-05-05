Matt Shaheen, Phillip Huffines spar over who's best choice for Collin County Senate seat
After this week's surprising announcement that state Rep. Jeff Leach of Plano was opting against a potential campaign for the Collin County-anchored Senate seat, it appears anti-Huffines forces in the area are poised to rally around state Rep. Matt Shaheen. Shaheen told The Dallas Morning News that he would announce his intentions in the coming weeks.
