Masergy Unveils Second Managed SD-WAN Service Targeting Businesses On A Budget

10 hrs ago Read more: CRN

Masergy Communications, a hybrid networking and cloud communications service provider, has added another SD-WAN service to its roster, SD-WAN Go. SD-WAN Go is Masergy's second managed SD-WAN service option for businesses on a budget that partners can sell today, according to the Plano, Texas-based provider.

