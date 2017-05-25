Masergy Unveils Second Managed SD-WAN Service Targeting Businesses On A Budget
Masergy Communications, a hybrid networking and cloud communications service provider, has added another SD-WAN service to its roster, SD-WAN Go. SD-WAN Go is Masergy's second managed SD-WAN service option for businesses on a budget that partners can sell today, according to the Plano, Texas-based provider.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.
