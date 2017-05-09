Man on trial for killing his girlfrie...

Man on trial for killing his girlfriend told police about couple's grisly suicide pact

A man accused of murder told a Plano detective that he and his girlfriend had planned to kill each other and go to heaven. The plan was simple, Kenneth Amyx said in an audio recording of his police interview that was played during his murder trial here Tuesday.

