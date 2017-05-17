Inside "Operation Medusa," Which Brok...

Inside "Operation Medusa," Which Broke Up a Collin County Child Pornography Ring

Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner calls the weeklong, multi-agency investigation that led to 15 arrests May 15 "Operation Medusa." The charges included possession of child pornography, invasive visual recording, online solicitation of a minor and possession with the intent to promote child pornography.

