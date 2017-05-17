Inside "Operation Medusa," Which Broke Up a Collin County Child Pornography Ring
Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner calls the weeklong, multi-agency investigation that led to 15 arrests May 15 "Operation Medusa." The charges included possession of child pornography, invasive visual recording, online solicitation of a minor and possession with the intent to promote child pornography.
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|4 hr
|texas pete
|386
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|5 hr
|West
|1,506
|Allen Teen Survives Motorcycle Accident, Defies...
|5 hr
|I P Standing
|1
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|7 hr
|Maureen Dowd
|28
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|8 hr
|guest
|1,620
|U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07)
|23 hr
|Myra
|47
|Change A Letter Game (Nov '12)
|Mon
|_Zoey_
|1,122
