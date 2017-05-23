How Dallas ISD trustees can support i...

How Dallas ISD trustees can support innovation

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Dallas Morning News

On Thursday, the Dallas ISD Board of Trustees will decide whether to pursue designation as a District of Innovation. The trustees will show, by their vote, if they support the district's successful programming and, more important, our students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dallas Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) 3 min Life 3
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... 8 min petro 133
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 4 hr guest 1,643
Slop em good, good God!!! 6 hr doG mnaDde lyoH r... 1
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 17 hr WarForOil 9,787
Review: Blue Moon AC & Heat Installation (Feb '13) Tue Anon 2
News Attorney General Ken Paxton's pastor sues lead ... Tue DMN is bias 2
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,125 • Total comments across all topics: 281,269,230

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC