Heritage Farmstead Museum to present 'Homeschool Day: From Seed to Table' on May 19
Plano, Texas -- On Friday, May 19, Plano's Heritage Farmstead Museum will host a special education event targeted to homeschool families called "From Seed to Table." 'Homeschool families are invited to visit Heritage Farmstead Museum to learn about how a farmer would grow, harvest, and prepare food,' said Heritage Farmstead Museum Executive Director M'Lou Hyttinen.
