Guymon's Santos selected to Blue-Grey All-American Super Combine
Guymon High School's Jacob Santos was selected as a quarterback to attend the Blue-Grey National Super Combine at AT&T Stadium in Dallas Texas. Jacob was chosen due to his play in the previous years at Guymon High School and the stellar performance put on at the Southwest Regional Combine in Plano Texas this past April.
