Former Tigerton Man Charged with Arson

Gary Hargrove of Plano, Texas faces felony counts of Arson of a Building with Intent to Defraud, First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, and Presenting/Causing a Fraudulent Insurance Claim. Crews responded to the 421 Cedar Street home on October 21, 2015 and found a pile of items in the living room along with a can of paint thinner.

