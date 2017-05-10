EXCLUSIVE: Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin's Ex-Wife Opens Up About His Final Days: 'It's Been Hard'

Following the death of Christopher "Big Black" Boykin on Tuesday , the reality star's ex-wife, Shannon Turley, is opening up about his passing and the legacy he leaves behind. Turley spoke with ET on Wednesday, one day after Boykin's death, and reflected on what she will remember the most about her former husband , with whom she shares a 9-year-old daughter, Isis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.